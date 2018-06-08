Czechs honor Russians who protested 1968 Soviet invasion

Surviving members of the group known as the "Magnificent Eight" Pavel Litvinov, right, Tatiana Bayeva, left, and Viktor Fainberg, center, wait to be awarded with the Gratias Agit award for promoting the good name of the country abroad at the foreign ministry in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, June 8, 2018. The group known gathered on Moscow's Red Square on Aug 25, 1968 to protest the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in a show of a rare dissent and solidarity with the occupied country. Petr David Josek AP Photo