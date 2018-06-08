At Guatemala volcano, families left on own to keep searching

A woman embraces Francisca Nij who mourns the death of her mother Maritza Nij Ramos Davila, 40, during her wake in Alotenango, Guatemala, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Guatemalan prosecutors have ordered an investigation into whether evacuation protocols were followed properly in Sunday's deadly volcanic eruption, which caught many residents unaware and with little to no time to evacuate. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo