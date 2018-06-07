US asylum seekers wait their turn on Mexican border

In this Monday, June 4, 2018 photo, people seeking political asylum in the United States line up to be interviewed in Tijuana, Mexico, just across the U.S. border south of San Diego. The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico. Lines keep growing, so much that U.S. authorities can't take them all at once. Elliot Spagat AP Photo