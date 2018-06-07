Scientists, animal activists: Don't cull Romanian brown bear

FILE - In this Sept. 2002 file photo, a bear approaches a group of tourists on the outskirts of Brasov, Romania. Scientists and animal rights groups have urged the Romanian government to rethink plans to allow the hunting of brown bears. WWF Romania and the Environmental Investigation Agency on Thursday June 7, 2018, called on international wildlife experts, Romanian and European Union officials to “to take urgent action to end this threat” to Romania’s bear population, one of Europe’s largest. Octavian Tibar, File AP Photo