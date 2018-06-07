NATO meets to show resolve over Russia, paper over divisions

Poland's navy ships and U.S. marines take a part in a landing operation during military Exercise Baltops 2018 at the Baltic Sea near village Nemirseta in Klaipeda district, some 340 kms (211 miles) west north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania. Lithuania, Monday, June 4, 2018. A major U.S.-led military exercise with 18,000 soldiers from 19 primarily NATO countries has kicked off in the alliance's eastern flank involving Poland and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. Mindaugas Kulbis AP Photo