A Syrian family finds peace, even in squalid, crowded camp

A Syrian child squats in a squalid camp for internally displaced people in al-Bab, northern Syria, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The population of the Turkish-controlled town has doubled in the last weeks to accommodate thousands who were displaced after the opposition surrendered in eastern Ghouta, outside Damascus. Al-Bab, whose population was about 7,000 when it was controlled by the Islamic State group until February 2017, has grown to about 300,000, according to Turkish officials, with most of those are displaced from other parts of Syria. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo