A Syrian family finds peace, even in squalid, crowded camp

A family of seven that fled the fighting near Damascus is now living in a squalid and overcrowded camp for the displaced in northern Syria.
But they wouldn't trade it for their former life in the town of Douma, where they endured weeks of bombings, near-starvation from a crippling siege and a suspected chemical gas attack that almost killed their eldest son.
Maysaa, who lives with her husband, their four children and her husband's mother in a single tent on the edge of the camp in al-Bab, says they "are relieved there are no airstrikes. We can at least sleep. The children can at least play outside."
The population of al-Bab, now under Turkish control, swelled from 7,000 to about 300,000, mostly with people displaced from other parts of Syria.
