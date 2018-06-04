Next General Assembly president will definitely be a woman

FILES - This combo of two file photos shows, left, Honduras' U.S. Ambassador Mary Elizabeth Flores addressing the U.N. General Assembly on Oct. 2, 2015, and right, Ecuador's Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa being interviewed at U.N. headquarters on June 4, 2018. The U.N. Assembly will vote on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 to choose between the two Latin American women to preside over the assembly. Craig Ruttle, Richard Drew AP Photos