World Cup security Putin's top priority but threats loom

In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, police officers guard before a Russian Premier League Championship soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Tosno, with the World Cup Spartak stadium in the background, in Moscow, Russia. The World Cup marks a moment of pride for President Vladimir Putin, a long-sought opportunity to showcase Russia’s achievements and bolster its international prestige. The Russian leader has made security of the tournament the top priority, ordering sweeping measures to fend off any potential threats from the ground, sea or air. But despite the strict security regime, threats abound in Russia, which has faced an Islamist rebellion in the south and waged a military campaign in Syria. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo