French prosecutor: 40 terrorism convicts to be released soon

FILE - In this Saturday, May 12, 2018 file photo, the Paris prosecutor Francois Molins delivers a speech in central Paris. Molins says about 40 convicted terrorists are due to be released from French prisons this year and next, calling the entry back into society of the unrepentant ones a “major risk.” Molins said on BFM television Monday, May 28, 2018 that France still faces a significant threat from homegrown supporters of the struggling Islamic State group. Molins estimated that 600 to 700 French extremists are unaccounted for in Iraq and Syria, though many have probably been killed. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo