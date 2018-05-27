AP PHOTOS: German wranglers corral wild stallions

In this April 23, 2018 photo a wild horse looks between trees in a forest in Duelmen, Germany. One of Europe's last herds of wild horses live in a 400 hectare nature reserve about 40 kilometers north of western Germany's industrial Ruhr valley. About 400 native breed horses are left to find food and shelter, must cope with illness and death. Only once a year men step in to separate the young stallions from the herd, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. Martin Meissner AP Photo