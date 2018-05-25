Timeline of diplomatic developments on Korean Peninsula

A man is reflected on a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo Friday, May 25, 2018. President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, blaming "tremendous anger and open hostility" by Pyongyang , a decision North Korea called "regrettable" while still holding out hope for "peace and stability." The Japanese, bottom, read " Summit between U.S. and North Korea." Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo