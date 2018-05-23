AP PHOTOS: Azerbaijan separatist region aims to end solitude

In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo, teenagers take a course at TUMO, an after-school training center, in Stepanakert. Since a six-year separatist war ended in 1994, the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia, yet the territory continues to be claimed by neighboring Azerbaijan which has fought all attempts by the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh for international recognition. For the fiercely proud people of Nagorno-Karabakh, life in political limbo has meant restrictions on travel, trade, economic development and education opportunities for its youth. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo