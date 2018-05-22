AP PHOTOS: Thousands join Hong Kong bun-snatching festival

A child dressed in a traditional Chinese costume floats in the air, supported by a rig of hidden metal rods, during a parade on the outlying Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong to celebrate the Bun Festival Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Bun Festival, the Taoist God of the Sea, is worshipped and evil spirits are scare away by loud gongs and drums during the procession. The celebration includes bun scrambling, parades, opera performances, and children dressed in colorful costumes. Kin Cheung AP Photo