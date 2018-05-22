German court rejects call for Puigdemont to be rearrested

FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont attends a meeting with lawmakers of his party, Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia), in Berlin, Germany. A German court on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 rejected a request from prosecutors to take former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont back into custody pending a decision on whether he is extradited to Spain. Michael Sohn,file AP Photo