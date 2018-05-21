Abbas, 83-year-old Palestinian leader, still in hospital

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah. A Palestinian official said Sunday, May 20, 2018, that the 83-year-old Abbas has been hospitalized with fever. Abbas, a heavy smoker, has a long history of health issues. He has not designated a successor. Pool Photo via AP, File Atef Safadi