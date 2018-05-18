Egypt's president announces Rafah crossing open for Ramadan

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, Palestinians wait to cross the border to the Egyptian side at the Rafah crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip.Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi says he has ordered the Rafah crossing point with Gaza strip be opened for the whole Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the longest time since Hamas took over the territory in 2007. Adel Hana, File AP Photo