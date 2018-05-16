Timeline of recent events on the Korean peninsula

In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, prepares to shake hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. After a few months of rapprochement, North Korea abruptly called off scheduled high-level talks with South Korea on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, and warned the U.S. that a planned summit with President Donald Trump could be at risk. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)