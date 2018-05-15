Police officers walk outside the house of the family that carried out the bombing of Surabaya police headquarters during a raid in Surabaya, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Muslim family that carried out suicide attacks on three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city, killing a number of people as well as its two young daughters, lived comfortably in an upper-middle class suburb and was on friendly terms with a Christian neighbor.
Police officers walk outside the house of the family that carried out the bombing of Surabaya police headquarters during a raid in Surabaya, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Muslim family that carried out suicide attacks on three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city, killing a number of people as well as its two young daughters, lived comfortably in an upper-middle class suburb and was on friendly terms with a Christian neighbor. Achmad Ibrahim AP Photo
Police officers walk outside the house of the family that carried out the bombing of Surabaya police headquarters during a raid in Surabaya, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Muslim family that carried out suicide attacks on three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city, killing a number of people as well as its two young daughters, lived comfortably in an upper-middle class suburb and was on friendly terms with a Christian neighbor. Achmad Ibrahim AP Photo

World

Indonesia police shoot dead suspected militant, arrest 13

The Associated Press

May 15, 2018 08:00 AM

SURABAYA, Indonesia

Indonesian police fatally shot a militant and arrested 13 others Tuesday suspected of links to suicide bombings carried out by two families in the country's second-largest city.

Surabaya police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the militant died in a shootout in a Surabaya neighborhood with counter-terrorism police, who had tried to arrest him over possible involvement in the attacks that killed at least 12 people.

He said raids in Surabaya and its neighboring cities of Malang and Pasuruan resulted in 13 arrests.

Coordinated suicide bombings at three churches were carried out Sunday by a family of six that included girls aged 8 and 12.

A second family bombed Surabaya's police headquarters on Monday. Their 7-year-old daughter survived the attack.

All told, 25 people died in the two days of attacks including a total of 13 militants and their children.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for all the attacks in statements carried by its Aamaq news agency.

Earlier Tuesday, police searched the home of the family that bombed Surabaya's police headquarters.

  Comments  