Police officers stand guard near the site where an explosion went off at Santa Maria church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Media reports say simultaneous attacks on churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya have killed a number of people. Trisnadi AP Photo
Bomb attacks at 3 churches in Indonesia kill at least 2

The Associated Press

May 12, 2018 10:15 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Media reports say three bomb attacks on three churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya have killed at least two people.

El Shinta radio station says the almost-simultaneous attacks occurred during Sunday morning Masses.

The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention center near Jakarta that left five dead and five injured. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.

