1 killed, 2 badly wounded in South Africa mosque attack

In this photo supplied by the South African Police Services, paramedics attend to an injured man after attackers entered a mosque in Verulam, Durban, South Africa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Attackers entered a South African mosque after midday prayers, stabbed three people and set the place on fire before fleeing, local police said Thursday, as people expressed shock at the kind of attack rarely seen in the country. One of the victims later died, an emergency responder told local media. (South African Police Services via AP)