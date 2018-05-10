In Yemen's Aden, a generation chewed up and spit out by war

In this Feb. 17, 2018 photo, 21 year-old Osama Ahmed, who fought during the '2015 battle of Aden' holds his rifle in his bedroom, at his home in Aden, Yemen. "As a Yemeni citizen you can't leave the country - we are listed as terrorists - we had dreams and wanted to do things with our lives. There are no opportunity for the youth, we just want to live in peace without violence," he said. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo