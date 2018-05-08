'Castrate the enemy': Violence grips Burundi ahead of vote

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 2, 2018, President Pierre Nkurunziza gestures as he launches the ruling party's campaign calling for a "Yes" vote in the upcoming constitutional referendum, in Bugendana, Gitega province, Burundi. One ruling party official urged people "to castrate the enemy." Another called for drowning the regime's opponents in a lake. The hate speech spells trouble in Burundi, where a May 17 referendum could further extend President Pierre Nkurunziza's rule and usher in a new wave of bloodshed .(AP Photo)