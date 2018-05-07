In this May 6, 2018, photo, supporters of former Malaysian strongman Mahathir Mohammad wait as rain pours during an election campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In Malaysia's election on Wednesday voters have a stark choice: resurrect the country's 92-year-old former authoritarian leader Mahathir or give a third term to Prime Minister Najib, whose alleged role in the multi-billion dollar ransacking of a state investment fund has battered Malaysia's standing abroad.
Malaysian election pits former leader against elite protege

By STEPHEN WRIGHT Associated Press

May 07, 2018 09:43 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Voters have a stark choice in Malaysia's election on Wednesday: resurrect the country's 92-year-old former authoritarian leader or give a third term to Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose alleged role in the multibillion-dollar ransacking of a state investment fund has battered Malaysia's standing abroad.

Najib's ruling party is likely to hold on to power due to an electoral system that gives more weight to rural voters, analysts say, but at the price of reduced legitimacy.

The contest pits Najib against his former political mentor, Mahathir Mohammad, who joined forces with the opposition due to the corruption scandal.

Voters also are concerned about the impact of a newly imposed tax, but racial politics remain a powerful subterranean force.

