Danish submariner won't appeal murder conviction

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018 file photo, prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen at a press briefing in front of the courthouse in Copenhagen, Denmark, after the verdict in the case of Peter Madsen. Prosecutors say that Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen is not appealing his murder conviction over the killing and dismemberment of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. The prosecution tweeted Monday, May 7, 2018 that the defense has only appealed against the life sentence handed down to Madsen by Copenhagen City Court. Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File Mads Claus Rasmussen