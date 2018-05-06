Shoah group urges German police to find fugitive neo-Nazi

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017 file photo Ursula Haverbeck, sitting in the court room of the District Court waiting for her appeal hearing in Detmold, Germany. A group of Holocaust survivors has urged the German authorities to search for a notorious neo-Nazi who didn’t show up to begin her prison sentence last week. The International Auschwitz Committee said Sunday May 6, 2018 it hopes that 89-year-old Ursula Haverbeck, who has been sentenced to two years of prison for incitement, will soon be found. dpa via AP,file Bernd Thissen