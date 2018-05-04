Blank Dead Sea Scroll fragments are actually covered with invisible text

For decades, tiny jumbled pieces of the ancient Dead Sea Scrolls lay forgotten inside wooden cigar boxes. The researchers who found the 2,000-year-old scrolls in the 1950s had stashed them away, thinking them too fragile and damaged to work with, according to The Times of Israel.
Back then, that might have been true. But now researchers say that with the help of NASA-developed technology, they have analyzed the fragments and found script, invisible to the naked eye, scrawled across even these tiny pieces, Haaretz reported.
The discovery was announced at a conference on May 1 celebrating the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the scrolls, YNetNews reported.
The scrolls are thought to be around 2,000 years old and contain sections of almost the entire Hebrew Bible along with many other documents, including a treasure map written out on copper sheets, according to History.com. They were found hidden in caves near the Dead Sea in the late '40s and '50s.
During a project to digitize the scrolls so that they could be read online, a researcher from the Israel Antiquity Authority was going through the scraps looking for anything interesting or salvageable, NBC News reported.
Some were fused together, folded or otherwise damaged. Most pieces were blank. But when he placed those blank pieces under an infrared microscope, the researcher noticed what looked like script. As he kept sifting through the pieces, he found more and more, the Times of Israel reported.
"With the very first fragment, I saw a letter and knew there was something there. That was the initial moment of excitement,” the IAA's Oren Ableman told the paper.
Researchers examined the words on these fragments and learned what larger manuscripts they might have come from. One scrap seems to have come from the Temple Scroll, which describes ritual and protocol in temple, and another from the Book of Psalms, according to YNetNews.
But a third fragment doesn't seem to match any of the other known manuscripts, leading to a greater mystery.
"What was exciting about this particular fragment is that I could tell that the handwriting was not identical to other fragments of this type of script. That leads me to believe we are dealing with a manuscript that we didn't know about," Ableman told Haaretz.
The researchers' next goal is to go through the rest of the fragments and try to uncover more hidden text, if they can wrangle the time and budget for the painstaking work required, the Times of Israel reported.
