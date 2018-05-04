With Taj Mahal turning a bit green, Indian court gets mad

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Indian workers clean discoloration on the Taj Mahal caused by environmental pollution in Agra, India. The Taj Mahal, that shining white monument to love, is turning a little green and yellow because of air pollution and swarms of insects, and India’s Supreme Court is not pleased. The court has ordered officials to create a plan to ensure the Taj Mahal is properly cared for, and report back by Wednesday, May 9. While officials are cleaning the Taj’s exterior with a special clay, the lawyer who brought the case to the court says not enough is being done. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo