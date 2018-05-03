Group running asylum caravan fears spotlight comes at a cost

FILE - In this April 2, 2018 file photo, Central American migrants arrive to a sports center during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan, or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist group, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico. The group that led a monthlong caravan of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States wanted to draw attention to the plight of people in the violent region. Felix Marquez, File AP Photo