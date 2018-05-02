Miami Republican helps Trump team turn up pressure on Venezuela

Former Miami Republican Rep. Carlos Trujillo will make his jump to Trump administration official when he is sworn in Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States. He is a critical part of the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to turn up the pressure on Venezuela and Cuba.
Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the oath of office to Trujillo, an early campaign supporter who Trump named as one of four U.S. representatives to the United Nations General Assembly before being nominated for this new role.
Trujillo quickly demonstrated what his priorities are. During his first opportunity representing the United States before the OAS, Trujillo appeared to raise the idea of suspending Venezuela from the United Nations-like organization.
He reminded the 30-plus nations of their 2001 commitment to defend democracy and confront efforts to threaten democratic order.
“I ask you colleagues — are we willing to honor our commitment in the Inter-American Democratic Charter even if it means removing members from this organization?” Trujillo said on April 20.
Trujillo will also put more pressure on Caribbean nations, who have sided with Venezuela against the United States during OAS votes.
Another priority is Cuba, in which Trujillo said the OAS must continue to remain fully engaged in “addressing the gross and consistent violation of human rights of the people of Cuba.”
Trujillo is a key cog for an administration that has sharpened its rhetoric toward Venezuela over the last several months, from hinting at more sanctions and significant consequences should the Maduro government in Caracas continue to dismantle the South American country's democratic institutions.
A prominent lawyer, Trujillo served as assistant state attorney in he Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2011. To take the Washington job, he had to resign his influential post as House budget chief in the Florida Legislature. The married father of four speaks both English and Spanish and has served as a Trump adviser on Latin American issues.
During the campaign, Trujillo gave Trump a classic Cuban guayabera shirt at a Little Havana campaign event. He has also shared the stage with Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway at a Miami-Dade Republican Party fundraising dinner.
The Trump administration has committed $21 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuelans who have fled the country and slapped dozens of sanctions against government leaders.
The goal of the sanctions, Trujillo said, is to address the theft of Venezuela’s wealth by the corrupt and encourage the restoring of democracy. But he emphasized that the United States is ready to make changes.
“Sanctions need not be permanent,” Trujillo said. “The United States stands prepared to amend our sanctions posture in response to positive, significant, and sustained behavior changes by the government.”
