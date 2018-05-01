Senior politicians in Brazil could soon face swifter justice

FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, a youth holds an image of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that reads in Portuguese "Free Lula" outside the Supreme Court to protest da Silva's arrest in Brasilia, Brazil. In the four years since the probe began, the Supreme Court, which hears cases against federal lawmakers, has yet to hand down a single verdict in a Car Wash case. By contrast, trial courts have convicted 160 defendants, according to the federal prosecutor's office. Two of those convicted defendants are former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and former Speaker of the House Eduardo Cunha, who were once among the most powerful politicians in Brazil but lost their privileged standing after leaving office and being tried in regular courts. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo