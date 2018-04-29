The Latest: Seoul says Kim wants to normalize Japan ties

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim plans to shut down the country's nuclear test site in May and reveal the process to experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea. Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said Sunday, April 29, Kim made the comments during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday. Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)