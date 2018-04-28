Asylum-seekers in Mexico snub warnings of stern US response

Migrants have their breakfast at the "Vina de Tijuana AC" migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, April 28, 2018. As the migrants prepare to walk to the "Casa del Tunel" to get legal advice from U.S. immigration lawyers, they are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers they may be separated from their children and detained for many months. Hans-Maximo Musielik AP Photo