'My gladiator lay down his shield': British child Alfie Evans dies amid legal battle

In this April 23, 2018 handout photo provided by Alfies Army Official, brain-damaged toddler Alfie Evans cuddles his mother Kate James at Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, England. Kate James and Tom Evans, the parents, said on Facebook that 23-month-old Alfie Evans, who had an incurable degenerative brain condition and was at the center of a legal battle over his treatment, died early morning Saturday April 28, 2018. Alfies Army Official via AP)