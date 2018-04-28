Summit offers South Koreans rare insight into Kim Jong Un

FILE - In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. Kim became the first North Korean leader to set foot onto South Korean land since the 1950-53 Korean War when he stepped into the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom to meet with Moon Jae-in on Friday. Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)