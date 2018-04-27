UN agency makes urgent appeal to Greece over migrant centers

FILE- In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, refugees and migrants go to embark in police and military vans on a highway near the northeastern Greek village of Thourio, at the Greek-Turkish border. The U.N. refugee agency made an urgent appeal to Greece Friday, April 27, 2018, to create more reception facilities at a border area with Turkey which has seen a surge in crossings in recent months by asylum-seekers from Syria and Iraq. Thanassis Stavrakis, file AP Photo