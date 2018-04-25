Turkish court finds newspaper staff guilty on terror charges

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, demonstrators hold placards and copies of the Cumhuriyet daily newspaper as they stage a protest outside a court where the trial of about a dozen employees of the newspaper on charges of aiding terror groups, continues in Istanbul. Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reports Wednesday April 25, 2018, that a Turkish court has convicted editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu along with journalists and other senior staff members from the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper on terror charges, in a case that has exacerbated concerns over press freedom. Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE AP Photo