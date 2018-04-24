Unrest continues in Nicaragua as protesters march on Managua

Thousands of protesters marched on Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, on April 23, 2018 to call for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega over a violent crackdown on protests against plans to overhaul the country’s welfare system.
Bayardo A. Aguilar via Storyful
Van strikes crowd in Toronto

World

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

World

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

World

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking beca

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home

World

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home

Mussa, a baby chimpanzee recently saved from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, enjoyed a plane ride to his new home. During the flight, Mussa spent some grooming time with his new friend and even “helped” adjust the plane’s throttle. H

Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video

World

Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video

A home security camera captured the moment a passenger plane crashed in a field near the town of Stepanovskoye, in the Moscow Oblast, on February 11. Seventy one people were on board the plane, including six crew members, when it crashed shortly a