Ahead of summits, US tones down its war games with S. Korea

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017 file photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, F-35B stealth fighter jets and South Korean F-15K fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint drills, South Korea. The United States and South Korea have toned down their annual war games as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepares for summits with South Korea and President Donald Trump. The annual maneuvers have been the center of contention for decades, but with diplomacy now in the air they might turn out to be a powerful bargaining chip.