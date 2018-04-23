In this Monday, April 23, 2018, photo provided Tuesday, April 24, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, meets China's ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun, second from right, at the hospital where injured Chinese tourists are treated, in North Korea. A traffic accident in North Korea has killed 32 Chinese tourists and four North Koreans, Chinese officials said Monday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.
World

North Korea's Kim meets Chinese envoy after deadly bus crash

The Associated Press

April 23, 2018 09:38 PM

BEIJING

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with China's ambassador at a hospital where Chinese tourists were being treated after a deadly bus crash.

The official Xinhua News Agency said late Monday that a tourist bus fell from a bridge Sunday evening in North Hwanghae province in southern North Korea. The Foreign Ministry previously said the crash killed 32 Chinese and four North Koreans, and two Chinese were seriously injured.

Photos provided by Pyongyang on Tuesday showed Kim meeting with Ambassador Li Jinjun at the hospital and at the Chinese Embassy.

Chinese tourists make up the vast majority of visitors to North Korea, where they often pay homage at sites related to China's participation in the war.

