William and Kate introduce their third child, a baby boy

In 2016, diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana were mysteriously stricken. Was it an attack? There is no official explanation for it, but it has played a big role in America’s current political disengagement with Cuba.
The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk
The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking beca
South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearizati
Russia’s traffic police held a bizarre stunt on March 7 that saw them pull over female motorists to give them flowers and play a series of games ahead of International Women’s Day. On its website, the Russian Traffic Patrol said female motorists w
Mussa, a baby chimpanzee recently saved from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, enjoyed a plane ride to his new home. During the flight, Mussa spent some grooming time with his new friend and even “helped” adjust the plane’s throttle. H
A giant wild boar has been caught on camera raiding a dumpster for food in Hong Kong. The huge pig, which has been nicknamed "Pigzilla" and "Hogzilla" on social media, was significantly taller than the refuse collector when standing on its hind le
A home security camera captured the moment a passenger plane crashed in a field near the town of Stepanovskoye, in the Moscow Oblast, on February 11. Seventy one people were on board the plane, including six crew members, when it crashed shortly a
North Korea held a military parade on Kim Il Sung Square on Thursday, one day before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The parade began with thousands of goose-stepping troops and also featured tanks, armored vehicles, jets flying