Political overtone at Catalan celebration of patron saint

People place yellow roses on a memorial for jailed separatists, whom independence supporters consider to be political prisoners, as Catalans celebrate the day of their patron saint, Spain, Monday, April 23, 2018. One of the most important holidays in Catalan culture, the day of Sant Jordi or Saint George in English, coincides with World Book Day. To mark the date, lovers close friends and family traditionally gift each other with a red rose and a book. But many Catalans this year are using the holiday to make a political statement. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo