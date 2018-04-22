SKorea halts propaganda broadcasts before summit with North

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2016 file photo, a South Korean soldier stands near the loudspeakers near the border area between South Korea and North Korea in Yeoncheon, South Korea. South Korea says it has halted anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts on the border ahead of the April 27, 2018, inter-Korean talks. The South's Defense Ministry says it turned off loudspeaker broadcasts Monday, April 23, to try to ease military tensions and establish an environment for peaceful talks. South Korea had broadcast anti-North propaganda across the border since the North's fourth nuclear test in early 2016. Newsis via AP, File Lim Tae-hoon