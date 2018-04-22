The President of the National Electoral Institute, INE, Lorenzo Cordova Vianello speaks to the press before, the first of three debates among its presidential candidates in Mexico City, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Mexico will hold general elections on July 1.
The President of the National Electoral Institute, INE, Lorenzo Cordova Vianello speaks to the press before, the first of three debates among its presidential candidates in Mexico City, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Mexico will hold general elections on July 1. Marco Ugarte AP Photo

Mexico holds its first presidential debate for July election

The Associated Press

April 22, 2018 09:33 PM

MEXICO CITY

The first of Mexico's presidential debates has opened with fire, with front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defending the idea of an amnesty to fight drug violence and reviving his famous campaign slogan from 2006, "For the good of all, the poor come first."

The leftist candidate defended his proposals to "speak with everybody" to solve Mexico's crime problem. He said he would even invite the pope to discuss how to carry out such a dialogue.

The other candidates harshly criticized the amnesty proposal. Third-place candidate Jose Antonio Meade says the proposal puts Lopez Obrador "on the side of the criminals."

Lopez Obrador sought in his failed 2012 presidential bid move to the middle and hadn't much mentioned the "poor come first" slogan of this unsuccessful 2006 campaign until Sunday.

