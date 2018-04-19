Japan's Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda, center, bows after he announced his resignation to the reporters at the ministry in Tokyo Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The top Japanese finance ministry official has resigned over sexual misconduct allegations. Fukuda denied the allegations Wednesday but submitted his resignation, citing difficulty carrying out his duties due to escalating criticism and attention.
Japan finance official denies sexual misconduct allegation

April 19, 2018 01:34 AM

Japan's vice finance minister has denied sexual misconduct allegations against him and challenged a TV station's report that its employee was a victim.

Junichi Fukuda denied Thursday making sexually suggestive remarks in a magazine article. He says his comments were taken out of context.

Fukuda announced his resignation Wednesday, citing difficulty fulfilling his duties amid escalating criticism and attention on him since the allegations surfaced last week. The magazine that published the recorded remarks said Fukuda routinely made similar comments to female journalists.

TV Asahi says its employee was the victim and planned to protest to the Finance Ministry. The ministry urged the alleged victim to come forward so it can hear from both sides in its investigation.

Fukuda's case is the latest embarrassment for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government.

