Kim Jong Un meets high-ranking Chinese diplomat in Pyongyang

In this April 14, 2018, photo provided Sunday, April 15, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with Song Tao, head of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee's international department in North Korea. North Korean leader Kim met the high-ranking Chinese diplomat, amid a flurry of diplomacy following Kim's surprise visit to Beijing. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency