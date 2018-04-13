In Africa, US special forces shifting approach on extremism

U.S Ambassador to Niger, Eric P. Whitaker, centre, and Niger's Minister of Defense Kalla Moutari, stand with other government officials for a photograph during an open annual counter-terror exercise in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Six months after the deaths of U.S. soldiers in Niger led to questions about the military's presence in the West African nation, the U.S. special operations command in Africa on Wednesday opened its annual counter-terror exercise in the face of a growing extremist threat. Carley Petesch AP Photo