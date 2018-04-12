Co-pilot in Algeria's worst aviation disaster come home

In this image from Algerian TV agency Ennahar TV, bodies are gathered near scene of a fatal military plane crash at Boufarik military air base near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. An Algerian military plane carrying soldiers and their families crashed soon after takeoff Wednesday into a field in northern Algeria, killing more than 250 people in what appeared to be the North African nation's worst-ever plane crash. Ennahar TV via AP)