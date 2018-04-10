Magnitude 4.7 quake hits temblor-prone central Italy

A view of a damaged bell tower of the 17th century Santa Maria di Varano' church after an earthquake, in Muccia, near Macerata, central Italy, April 10, 2018. A 4.7-magnitude quake shook residents and structures early Tuesday in a region of central Italy that had been struck by a series of powerful quakes in 2016, no deaths or injuries have been reported. ANSA via AP Gianluigi Basilietti