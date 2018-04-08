A body is loaded into a vehicle in front of a restaurant in Muenster, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 after a vehicle crashed into a crowd. A van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar Saturday in the German city of Muenster, killing two people and injuring 20 others before the driver of the vehicle shot and killed himself inside it, police said.
World

Police still searching for motive of man behind van crash

The Associated Press

April 08, 2018 03:11 AM

BERLIN

Prosecutors say they still have no indications why a 48-year-old man drove a van into a crowd of people in the western German city of Muenster killing two and injuring 20 before he shot himself to death inside the van.

In a joint statement with police, prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt wrote Sunday that, "as of now, we don't have any leads regarding a possible background for the deed."

The authorities identified the two fatal victims of Saturday's crash as a 51-year-old woman from Lueneburg County of and a 65-year-old man from Broken County. Their names weren't given as is customary in Germany.

Local media have identified the perpetrator as a German living in Muenster who had been suffering from psychological problems, but police wouldn't confirm those details.

