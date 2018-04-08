Still popular, Brazil's Lula starts serving jail sentence

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, second right, arrives at the Federal Police Department in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Da Silva was taken into police custody Saturday after a tense showdown with his own supporters, the capstone of an intense three days that underscored raw emotions over the incarceration of a once wildly popular leader who has been engulfed by corruption allegations. Leo Correa AP Photo